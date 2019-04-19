ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A body found near a north St. Louis County high school Friday morning has been identified.
Multiple police vehicles were seen on North Market Street between Normandy High School and St. Peters Cemetery after the body of 38-year-old Ronnal Gentry Jr. was discovered around 7 a.m.
After investigating, police said Gentry had died because of an overdose.
Police said they are investigating whether Gentry was dumped at the location.
The North County Police Cooperative told News 4 they were investigating it as a "suspicious death."
Police urge anyone with information to call the NCPC Bureau of Crime Investigations at 314-428-7374.
