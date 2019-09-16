SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police say a man was found dead in a grassy area in Lafayette Square on Monday.
The man’s body was found near the entrance ramp to I-44 from Lafayette. Homicide detectives are investigating.
Police tape was seen strung around a group of trees.
Other information was not immediately known.
