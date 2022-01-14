You are the owner of this article.
Man found dead inside Wentzville grain silo identified

An adult was found dead inside a grain silo in Wentzville Friday morning.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man was found dead inside a grain silo in Wentzville Friday morning.

Police responded to 605 Mexico Road after a person called saying a tractor next to the silo was overflowing after 9 a.m. This is near Wentzville's border with Flint Hill and unincorporated St. Charles County.

The victim was found dead around 11 a.m. He was later identified as 75-year-old Paul Hepperman. He lived at the farm.

Other information was not immediately known.

