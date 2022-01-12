Man found dead inside South City home

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a south St. Louis neighborhood.
Investigators arrived to the 2700 block of Dalton Avenue near Sublette Park around 6:40 a.m. where they found a man shot and killed.
Homicide detectives were requested to the scene to handle the investigation.
