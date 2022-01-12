You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man found dead inside South City home

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
South City homi scene
KMOV

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a south St. Louis neighborhood. 

Investigators arrived to the 2700 block of Dalton Avenue near Sublette Park around 6:40 a.m. where they found a man shot and killed. 

Homicide detectives were requested to the scene to handle the investigation. 

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.