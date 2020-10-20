SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A suspicious death investigation is underway after a 44-year-old man was found dead in South City Sunday.
Around 6 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Minnosota where they found 44-year-old Matthew Fetterman dead inside his home.
His cause of death is still unknown, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477)
