SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives were called to a south St. Louis neighborhood after a man was found dead Wednesday.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man in his 50’s was found dead past 7:30 a.m. inside a building in the 1400 block of Ohio in the Gate neighborhood. His cause of death has not been released.
