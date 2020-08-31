NORTH ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood after a man was found dead Monday morning.
Police arrived to a home in the 6300 block of Stratford near Goodfellow around 8:45 a.m. Once there, they found a man shot and killed inside.
His identity has not been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
