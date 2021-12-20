You are the owner of this article.
Man found dead inside North City home

Homi - Red Bud
KMOV

St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was found dead inside a home in a North City neighborhood on Monday. 

Police responded to a call for help in the 4200 block of Red Bud. Once they arrived, they found his body inside. No further information has been released. 

