DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad has been called in to investigate the death of a De Soto man who was found dead inside his home Monday.
Deputies found 61-year-old Randy Sitze dead in the basement of his home in the 100 block of West Lakeview Dr around 7 p.m. Friday. Sitze's mother, who lives with him, found him, police say.
Police said Sitze had obvious signs of injury but have not released details about his cause of death.
Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to contact police at 636-797-5515 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.
