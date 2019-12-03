ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a homicide in north St. Louis County Tuesday evening after finding a body inside a car.
Detectives responded to the 9600 block of Ventura Drive to the Laurel Park Apartments. There they found a car that crashed into a fence and another parked car. Inside the crashed car was a man who had been shot.
Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is an unincorporated area of St. Louis County near Moline Acres.
If you have any information about this incident please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.