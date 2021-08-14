MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was found dead in the parking lot of Walmart in west St. Louis County Friday night.
Officers with the Manchester Police Department found the man inside a car in the parking lot of Walmart at 201 Highlands Boulevard. It's still unclear what caused the death of the 41-year-old but police say no foul play is suspected.
