NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in the College Hill neighborhood.
Officers found a man dead inside a car around 11:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of North 19th Street.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
