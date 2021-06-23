NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Florissant.
A man in his 30s was found in the driver seat of a parked car before 11 p.m. in the 3800 block of Salvation Road. He has been identified as 31-year-old Marshawn Dallas, of Florissant.
Anyone with information should call 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.