ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police are investigating a suspicious death in the Walnut Park East neighborhood as a homicide.
Police said they were called to a vacant property in the 5000 block of Plover around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday after a man was found dead. That man, Andrew Johnson, 20, was found dead with multiple puncture wounds.
Homicide detectives were called to handle the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The death was the second homicide in St. Louis Wednesday morning and the 9th in the first week of April in St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.