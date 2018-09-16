NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man's body was found inside a truck in the Fountain Park neighborhood Sunday evening.
The man was found dead in the 4800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive around 5:40 p.m. Police said the man, whom they have not publicly identified, died after being shot.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
