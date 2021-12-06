Man found dead in St. Charles apartment

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead in a St. Charles apartment Sunday.
Officers found Anthony Sharp, 32, dead inside an apartment in the 3100 block of Remington Boulevard around 9:50 p.m. Authorities said a fire had apparently stopped burning at some point inside of the apartment prior to the discovery of Sharp’s body.
Detectives are investigating. No other details have been released.
