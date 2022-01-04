Man found dead in South City parking lot identified

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed on New Year's Day in South City.
The shooting happened at a gas station in the 500 block of Bates Street just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived at the scene, they found Derrick Williams, 31, who had been shot in the head in the parking lot. He died from his injuries.
