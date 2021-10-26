SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are searching for witnesses in connection to a deadly south St. Louis shooting Tuesday.
Just before midnight, dispatchers got call from a person who spotted the lifeless body of a man in an alley in the 2700 block of Wyoming Street. Once police arrived, they found the victim who was shot and killed.
This murder marks the 161th homicide in the city which is a 25 percent decrease from last year. Around this time, there were 214 homicides in St. Louis City.
