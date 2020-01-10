ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives were called to the Shaw neighborhood after a man was found dead Friday morning.
The man was found dead in the 4000 block of Shaw just after 5:30 a.m.
The man’s cause of death is currently unknown.
No other details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.