Man found dead in parked car near Family Dollar in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was found dead in a parked car in North St. Louis City Sunday afternoon.
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a red parked car in a Family Dollar parking lot Sunday afternoon.
The Family Dollar is located at North Florissant Avenue and St. Louis Avenue in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.
Witnesses told News 4 the car has been parked there for four days now.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
