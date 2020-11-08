NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Detectives are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a man dead in North City.
Around 7 a.m., officials found a man shot and killed near the alley of Martin Luther King Drive and Marcus Ave in the Lewis Place neighborhood.
Limited details about the shooting has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
