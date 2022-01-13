Man found dead in North County

ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) – Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in North County Thursday.
A man was found lying on the ground before 7:30 a.m. in the 9000 block of Halls Ferry Road. He was pronounced dead when police arrived.
No cause of death has been determined.
