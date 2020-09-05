NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in north St. Louis.
Just past 3 a.m. Saturday, officers found a man shot and killed in the 1500 block of Arlington near Martin Luther King Drive.
His identity has not been released. Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
