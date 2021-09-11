ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood where a man was found dead.
Just past 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 4100 block of Finney where they found the body of a man. The cause of death is unknown, but investigators found blood nearby.
No additional information has been released.
