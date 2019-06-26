NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead in a backyard in north St. Louis Wednesday evening.
The body was found in the 8300 block of Church just after 5:45 p.m.
The circumstances around the man’s death are currently unknown, police said.
