NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives were called to the Walnut Park East neighborhood for an overnight shooting.
The shooting happened at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of Wren, just east of Interstate 70. Officers found a man dead on the sidewalk.
His identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.
