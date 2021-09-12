ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood where a man was found dead.
Just past 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 4100 block of Finney where they found 30-year-old Demon Higgins dead in a yard with gunshot wounds to his torso.
Detectives believe his death may be linked to a shooting in the 4100 block of CD banks around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Police said a gunman inside a white car fired shots into a rental car where a man and a two 19-year-olds were in. The driver pulled into a parking lot to escape the gunfire. The suspect allegedly continued to shoot at the man as he ran away.
A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in his upper body. The driver never returned to the scene, police said.
No additional information has been released.
