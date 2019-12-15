NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a man's death that occurred in the West End neighborhood Sunday.
Just past 12:15 a.m., a man was found dead with multiple puncture wounds in the 5600 block of Enright near Delmar. He was later identified as Trevion Stallworth, 20, of North City.
No additional information has been released.
This shooting marks the 188th homicide in the city of St. Louis this year. It surpasses the total number of homicides in 2018.
