Body found in Lake Saint Louis

First responders near Lake Saint Louis after a body was found Thursday morning.

 KMOV

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man's body was found in Lake Saint Louis Thursday morning.

The body was found around 6:30 a.m. near the Lake Saint Louis spillway and Lake Saint Louis Blvd. A source told News 4 the body was found by a fisherman near the shoreline. 

Authorities later identified the man as 80-year-old Jack Brooks, of O'Fallon, Missouri. 

According to police, Brooks is suspected to have drowned in the lake and no foul play is suspected at this time. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Marine Division is conducting the investigation. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.