LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man's body was found in Lake Saint Louis Thursday morning.
The body was found around 6:30 a.m. near the Lake Saint Louis spillway and Lake Saint Louis Blvd. A source told News 4 the body was found by a fisherman near the shoreline.
Authorities later identified the man as 80-year-old Jack Brooks, of O'Fallon, Missouri.
According to police, Brooks is suspected to have drowned in the lake and no foul play is suspected at this time.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Marine Division is conducting the investigation.
