JENNINGS (KMOV.com) -- Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a car in Jennings Wednesday. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police got to the man at the 2700 block of Solway Avenue just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the death. Anyone with information on the incident can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
