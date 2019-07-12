ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead in a Greater Ville neighborhood alley Thursday evening.
Around 6 p.m., police said the unidentified man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in a rear alley in the 3100 block of North Taylor.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
