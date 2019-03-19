ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide investigators were called after a man was found dead in St. Louis' Fountain Park neighborhood Tuesday.
Police said the deceased man was found in the 700 block of Aubert Avenue during the morning hours.
The man’s cause of death has not been released.
No other details have been disclosed by investigators.
