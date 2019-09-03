EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead early Tuesday morning in East St. Louis.
According to the Illinois State Police Department, a witness called police just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived in the 1600 block of Belmont Avenue they found a man dead.
News 4's Alyssa Toomey was at the scene following the shooting and saw a red car parked in a driveway and officers searching around it. Shortly after, a tow truck arrived on the scene.
Authorities believe the deceased man is in his early 30s.
The man's cause of death is believed to be homicide but an autopsy is pending.
No other information has been released.
