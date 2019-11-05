ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Police said the man was found with a suspected gunshot wound around 10:20 a.m. in the 3700 block of Meramec.
Homicide detectives and the medical examiner were called to the scene.
No other information has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
