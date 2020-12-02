ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was found dead in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Police confirm to News 4 the body was found in the 3900 block of South Broadway before 9 a.m.
A News 4 photographer on the scene noted the body was found in the backyard of a home near the Affinia Healthcare Center.
The man's cause of death is under investigation.
This story will be updated as details become available.
