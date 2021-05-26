ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A homicide investigation was launched after a man was found dead in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Ronnie Marshall, 39, was found dead in the 3400 block of Dunnica around 3:30 p.m. Police said there were no signs of trauma to the victim but a medical examiner identified the cause of death as a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide.
No other information was made available.
