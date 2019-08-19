ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead in a cistern at an abandoned building in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon.
Police said the unidentified man was found during a “building check” in the 1800 block of North 19th Street just before 2 p.m. According to authorities, the victim was located deceased inside of the underground cistern.
The man’s cause of death has not been disclosed, but police said the death is considered “suspicious.”
Anyone with information is urged call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.
