CHESTERFIELD (KMOV.com) -- A man was found dead near Clarkson Road and I-64 in Chesterfield Thursday, police said.
A pedestrian walking nearby found the body around 4:30 Thursday afternoon. Police said there are no signs of violence or foul play.
Police have not yet identified the man. Police said the body was behind a traffic barrier for several days before it was found.
Police have not released any more information.
