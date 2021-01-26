ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead inside of a Central County apartment Monday night.
The unidentified man was found fatally shot inside an apartment in the 7200 block of Woodstead Court just after 7:30 p.m., according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
