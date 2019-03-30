SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A man was found dead in a car parked in a commuter parking lot in Sunset Hills, Mo. Friday night.
Police said the man was found dead in a car around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The car was parked in the East Commuter parking lot at I-270 and Gravois Road/Highway 30.
Police said foul play is not suspected.
An autopsy will be conducted by the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office.
