Man found dead in East St. Louis

Heavy police presence in the 600 block of 23rd Street in East St. Louis after a man was found dead on May 10.

 KMOV

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead inside of a car in East St. Louis early Monday.

Around 2:45 a.m. officers with the East St. Louis Police Department found a man dead inside of a Chrysler 300 in the 600 block of 23rd Street. The man’s identity has not been released.

No other information has been made available. The Illinois State Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at 618-571-4124 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

