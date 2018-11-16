HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead after an early morning house fire in High Ridge Friday.
The unidentified man was found in a bedroom after firefighters entered the home in the 5500 block of Briarwood Drive around 5:15 a.m.
Fire officials said crews experienced extremely difficult road conditions while responding to the area because they were snow and ice-covered.
The fire is not being considered suspicious at this time. The High Ridge Fire Marshal, along with county and state fire, are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.