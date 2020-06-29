SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives were called to the Carondelet neighborhood Sunday afternoon after a man was found dead.
Around 1:30 p.m., officers found a 35-year-old man in the basement of a home in the 6100 block of Tennessee in south St. Louis.
The man's identity has not been released. No additional information has been released.
