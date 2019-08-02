SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man in a downtown Springfield night club as suspicious.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that police responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to The Complex after the man's body was found in the basement. Police Lt. David Meyer says a female friend found the victim. He had sustained an apparent gunshot wound.
Meyer says the criminal investigation unit will determine if the death was a homicide. The man's name wasn't immediately released.
