BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead in a Ballwin jail cell hours after being arrested during a domestic altercation.
Ballwin police officers were called to the 900 block of Irongate Walk around 11 p.m. on Wednesday for a restraining order violation. The suspect was allegedly involved in a domestic altercation at the home and was subsequently arrested for stealing Oxycodone, violation of an exparte order and fourth-degree assault. According to police, the suspect complied with the officers and no force was used to arrest him.
The suspect, James Rathmann, 30 was then interviewed and put into a jail cell at the Ballwin Police Department shortly before 1 a.m. The cell is reportedly monitored by cameras. Around 5:10 a.m. Thursday, a dispatcher monitoring the cameras noticed the suspect had not changed position for some time and an officer went to check on Rathmann, at which time he was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead.
An autopsy was performed on Rathmann Thursday and as of Friday morning his cause of death was listed as undetermined, although St. Louis County police said it is believed to be drug or medically related. Officers said there were no signs of trauma or injury that would result in serious physical injury or death.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the death in the interest of transparency, according to officers.
