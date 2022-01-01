ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was pronounced dead in an alley after officers found him with traumatic injuries Friday night.
Police found the man, whose identity is unknown, around 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Kennerly with traumatic injuries. The suspect is also unknown.
No further information was released.
