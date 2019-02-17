MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 45-year-old man was found dead in a West County church restroom on Sunday, police said.
The Manchester Police Department found a white man in the men's restroom dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at Manchester United Methodist Church around noon on Sunday.
Witnesses told police the man entered the lobby of the church and asked for directions to the restrooms. He is not believed to be a member of the church and made no attempt to enter the worship area.
Police said church services were in progress at the time of the incident.
News 4 has crews on the scene. We will update the story as more information becomes available.
