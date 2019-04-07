Man found dead in a vehicle in North County

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in North St. Louis County Sunday afternoon.
Police said the victim was in a vehicle in the 10400 block of Prince Drive in Castle Point around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Call 636-529-8210 if you have any information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.