Man found dead following East St. Louis house fire

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters in the Metro East battled a house fire that left a man dead Wednesday morning.
Just past 6:30 a.m., crews arrived to a home in the 1600 block of North 36th Street. As they were putting out the flames, a man was found dead near the front of the home.
His age and identity have not been released.
