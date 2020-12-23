Man found dead behind Walgreens in North County

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in north St. Louis County Wednesday.
Just before 8 a.m., officers found a man dead in the parking lot behind Walgreens in the 2200 block of Chambers Road near Halls Ferry Road.
Investigators said there was no obvious physical trauma to the body and the cause of death is yet known.
No additional information has been released.
Anyone with information should the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at -866-371-TIPS(8477)
